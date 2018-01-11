Manchester United have been offered the opportunity to sign last summer's transfer target Leander Dendoncker by Anderlecht's general manager Herman Van Holsbeeck during the ongoing January transfer window.

The Belgian midfielder confirmed the Red Devils' approach last summer, but admitted that United's offer was not concrete enough to push through the move. Dendoncker also revealed that the hefty fee demanded by his current employers was another reason for him not playing for the Red Devils.

Jose Mourinho was said to have made an enquiry after the Belgium international's impressive display during Anderlecht's Europa League quarter-final clash against United, but did not follow up following their capture of Nemanja Matic.

The 20-times English champions are likely to be in the market for a midfielder again owing to Michael Carrick's struggles this campaign, and will be looking for a long-term replacement for the England international. Dendoncker is primarily a defensive midfielder, but has shown this campaign that he can also play at centre-back similar to the former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder.

According to the Manchester Evening News, United have not made a fresh enquiry, but West Ham United have been linked with a move for the Belgian. In light of the recent interest Anderlecht's general manager made it a point to address their plans for Dendoncker.

Van Holsbeeck indicated that they are not interested in selling one of their top stars but admitted that an 'insane' bid in the region of €25m to €30m (£26.5m) would see them sanction a transfer this month.

"Dendoncker was already busy in the previous transfer period," Van Holsbeeck said, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News.

"But now that Kara is injured, Leander is doing a great job as a central defender and we're not going to let our star go. Unless there is an insane bid perhaps.

"These are matters that are discussed. A transfer for €25-€30m is possible, but then we also need a replacement right away," the Belgian club's general manager added.