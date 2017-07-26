Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are both interested in signing Turkish wonderkid Serkan Bakan, according to the player's agent.

The 16-year-old Bakan became the Süper Lig's youngest ever goal scorer last season when he netted for Gaziantepspor against Antalyaspor in June. The attacking midfielder can sign a professional contract with his side when he turns 17 in January but following their relegation from Turkish's top flight at the end of last season, clubs are beginning to circle, including the Premier League duo.

"Manchester United and Tottenham have been scouting Bakan," the youngster's agent Ibrahim Polat told ESPN. "Several clubs from Germany have also been keeping tabs following his debut season in the Super Lig.

"He already has goals in the cup and league. Serkan is a special talent, so it is natural for there to be a lot of interest."

United have been revamping their scouting network over the past year with a host of appointments made across a number of different levels. Marcel Bout, the lone survivor of the Louis van Gaal administration, was retained by the club as part of the revamp, holding the role as head of global scouting. United have also enlisted the services of 50 new scouts as part of a recruitment drive which followed Jose Mourinho's appointment last summer.

Former PSV Eindhoven talent scout Roy Beukenkamp, Gerardo Guzman, a former chief scout at Atletico Madrid, Brazil's Sandro Orlandelli, once of Arsenal, and Tommy Moller Nielsen, who oversees scouting in Scandinavia, are among those to have been recruited.

Former Juventus scouting manager Javier Ribalta has also joined the club, working in tandem with chief scout Jim Lawlor and Bout.

United have made a string of signings at youth level so far this summer with former Paris Saint-Germain youngster Aliou Traore, Northern Ireland Under-17 captain Ethan Galbraith and ex-Charlton Athletic youngster Largie Ramazani among those to join the club's youth ranks.