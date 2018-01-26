Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed he will not make further changes to his squad in the January transfer window.

The Red Devils completed the signing of Alexis Sanchez on 22 January. The Chilean international arrived at Old Trafford from Arsenal and Henrikh Mkhitaryan moved in the opposite direction as part of the deal.

Mourinho also allowed Axel Tuanzebe to go out on loan as the 20-year-old defender joined Championship side Aston Villa on a temporary basis until the end of the season.

There were reports that United will go head-to-head with neighbours Manchester City for Nice's star midfielder Jean Michael Seri. Also, United defender Matteo Darmian is wanted by AS Roma on loan until the end of the season.

United manager has put these rumours to rest after ruling out any further incoming or outgoings until the end of the season.

"No, I don't speak about players," Mourinho told when asked about Seri, as reported by Goal.com.

"Tuanzebe goes on loan, nobody is leaving, nobody is coming. Our transfer market in the summer will be short."

There were also rumours of Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo returning to Old Trafford after the end of the ongoing campaign. However, the former Inter Milan and Chelsea manager has played down the possibility of re-singing the Portuguese international.

So far, United have added Sanchez and allowed Tuanzebe to go out on loan in January. The 20-time champions of England also agreed another deal after handing Mourinho a new contract on 25 January.

United signed Sanchez from the clutches of Pep Gauardiola's side as Mourinho believes the former Barcelona forward had "one-and-a-half feet" at the Etihad. The Red Devils boss stressed the attacker did not move to Old Trafford for money.

"I think Alexis reminds me a little bit of the history - I don't know, it's not a history, almost a metaphor - when you see the tree with amazing oranges at the top and cannot get there. You say: 'Oh, I got the lower ones because I don't like the ones at the top'," Mourinho explained, as quoted by Sky Sports.

"You like the ones at the top. They are so nice, so orange, so round, so full of juice but you cannot get there so you say: 'I don't want to go there' or 'I didn't like it, I prefer the other ones.' It reminds me of that story.

"I know that if other clubs did not get him it's not a problem of money, for sure. That's not a problem of money."