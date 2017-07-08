Manchester United have confirmed they have agreed a deal with Everton for their star striker Romelu Lukaku.

The Red Devils had already agreed a £75m ($96.7m) fee with the Merseyside club for the 24-year-old on Thursday (6 July). He was wanted by Chelsea as the Belgium international was Antonio Conte's priority signing of this summer transfer window.

United hijacked the west London club's deal in signing Lukaku. The Blues made a last ditch effort to sign their former striker from Everton and even matched the 20-time English champions' £75m bid, according to thee BBC.

However, Lukaku has snubbed advances from his former club and agreed to join their league rivals. His move to Old Trafford is subjected to medical and agreeing personal terms.

A statement on United's official website read, "Manchester United is delighted to announce that it has agreed a fee with Everton for the transfer of Romelu Lukaku. The transfer is subject to a medical and personal terms. A further announcement will be made in due course."

United manager Jose Mourinho was in charge at Stamford Bridge when he sanctioned Lukaku's £28m ($36.1m) transfer to Goodison Park in 2014. He signed for Everton on a permanent transfer, a year after joining them on loan.

Lukaku's goalscoring prowess has seen him attract interest from both the Blues and the Red Devils. He scored 25 goals and registered six assists in 37 Premier League appearances for Ronald Koeman's side last season.

Mourinho is already without the services of Zlatan Ibrahimovic for the 2017/18 season. The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain striker was released after his contract expired in the summer.

The Swedish striker is recovering from an injury he suffered in April. Lukaku will replace Ibrahimovic in United's squad and will lead United's attack under Mourinho in the upcoming campaign.

United have already completed the signing of Victor Lindelof, who arrived at Old Trafford from Portuguese side Benfica. Lukaku will Mourinho's second capture of the ongoing summer transfer window.