Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho wants to complete two more signings in this summer transfer window.

The Red Devils were successful in securing deals for Swedish international defender Victor Lindelof from Benfica and the big-money signing of striker Romelu Lukaku, with the Belgium international moving to Old Trafford on a £75m ($96.7m) from Everton.

Lindelof and Lukaku are currently with their new teammates as United are in the United States for the club's pre-season tour.

Mourinho admitted that his side were looking to bring in two more new faces at the club and remains hopeful that Red Devils' executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward can help him get the transfers over the line.

"We're not happy with just Lukaku and Lindelof. We need more. We wanted four, so 50 percent of the job done," Mourinho explained, as quoted by ESPN.

"Everything is so difficult. I would not like to be in Ed Woodward's position in negotiations because it's really difficult. Maybe we don't get two, maybe we get one. We would like two more but at least one."

Before signing Lukaku, United were keen on landing Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata. IBTimes UK had earlier revealed the Spain international was wanted by Mourinho at Old Trafford.

However, the Portuguese tactician revealed the Champions League and La Liga winners' failure to come to an "economic agreement" resulted in United ending their interest.

Apart from Morata, Chelsea's 28-year-old midfielder Nemanja Matic has been constantly linked with a move to Old Trafford. Mourinho, though, refused to discuss the rumours, saying that he needs to "respect" Matic, Chelsea and their owner.

"I can't say any word about another player. [Matic] is a Chelsea player. It's difficult and a little bit same with Morata. Matic is a Chelsea player and I have to respect the player, the club and the club owner. We don't have our door closed," the United manager said.