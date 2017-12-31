Manchester United are tracking Napoli midfielder Jorginho as a potential replacement for Michael Carrick. The 36-year-old has not played since September 20 after he underwent a heart procedure.

Carrick's contract expires after the end of the season and the midfielder has been tipped to take up a coaching position by United manager Jose Mourinho.

M.E.N. reports that Mourinho is on the lookout for a midfielder and has earmarked the 26-year-old as the man to marshal his troops in the middle of the park. Jorginho has started 15 of Napoli's 18 Serie A fixtures in defensive midfield, scoring twice and providing three assists.

However, a January deal is unlikely given that the Italian is cup tied in the Champions League.

Mourinho recently stated that the Red Devils are looking to bring in a couple of midfielders in the summer. The 20-time champions currently have Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba and Ander Herrera in contention to fill up space in the middle of the park, which has been deemed insufficient by the former Chelsea manager.

"If, next summer, we are going to sign a midfield player, it's to replace Michael Carrick and Michael is a phenomenal player that, this season, he couldn't give us anything at all," Mourinho told United's official website.

"He's in the end of his career, so if, next summer, we buy a midfield player, it's not to improve our squad – it's to replace Michael Carrick. So, to improve our squad in the midfield, we would need to buy two."

Meanwhile, there is also speculation regarding Marouane Fellaini, who has entered the final six months of his contract. The Belgium international confirmed that he had turned down an offer from United to extend his deal beyond the summer and said that he was expecting the club to come back with another offer in the coming weeks.

"If Manchester United did not want me anymore, they would have said that a long time ago," Fellaini was quoted as saying by Goal.com.

"They made me an offer, and probably another one will follow. Whether I will accept it, I don't know. You can't arrange something like that in an instant.

"We [Fellaini and Mourinho] talked about it. The coach is someone who respects the decisions of his players," the former Everton man added.