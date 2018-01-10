Marouane Fellaini is reportedly still in talks with Manchester United over a new deal and is now waiting for a second offer from the Red Devils.

The 30-year-old's contract at Old Trafford will run down after the end of the season. With less than six months remaining on his contract, the player is allowed to negotiate with clubs outside England about a Bosman deal for the summer.

It was reported by The Sun that Fellaini has already informed Jose Mourinho about his desire to leave the club as a free agent. Sky Sports claim he is still in talks over a possibility of signing a new deal, but no decision has been made by either United or the Belgium international.

Paris Saint-Germain have been credited with an interest in signing the former Everton man. He is also attracting interest from Turkey, with Galatasaray and Besiktas also in the race for his signature. In addition to this, the Chinese Super League clubs are also looking at the option of bringing him to the Far East.

Mourinho has publicly expressed his desire to keep Fellaini at United beyond this season. The Portuguese tactician is the admirer of the tall Belgian and is eager to tie him down to a new deal at Old Trafford.

Fellaini followed David Moyes from Everton to United in 2013. The midfielder admitted he has already rejected an offer from the 20-time champions of England, while admitting that he is unaware as to where he will be plying his trade next season.

"Honestly, I don't know. I have something in my head, but I cannot tell you yet. This is my 10th season in England. Except for the very first season at Manchester United, I have only known good times. Five years with Everton, five years with United," Fellaini said.

The Independent reports Fellaini's representatives are hoping to receive a second offer from United for their client. At 30, he sees the next deal to be his last big contract of his playing career. He is also wanted by Valencia and Juventus.

Fellaini is hoping that he could receive a deal worth around £125,000-a-week ($169,170) from United. However, the Independent claims the two parties involved are nowhere close to agreeing a new deal.