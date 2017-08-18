Manchester United are still hopeful of agreeing on a deal with Inter Milan for Ivan Perisic as the Red Devils hope to make the winger their fourth signing of the summer transfer window.

The 20-time English champions have so far completed three signings. Swedish international defender Victor Lindelof was the first arrival at Old Trafford before striker Romelu Lukaku and midfielder Nemanja Matic moved to United from Everton and Chelsea, respectively.

Jose Mourinho has publicly expressed his desire to complete four signings this summer as he looks to bring in an attacking player to the club before the transfer deadline. According to the Mirror, United have still not given up on bringing Perisic to Old Trafford as they look to further strengthen the squad for the 2017/18 season.

Inter slapped a £48m ($62m) asking price for the Croatian international and United were unwilling to meet the Serie A outfit's demands. Failure from the Premier League giants to convince the Nerazzurri to lower the asking price has seen the winger still continue at San Siro.

Apart from United, even Chelsea are also in the race to Inter star. Antonio Conte has identified the former Wolfsburg man as a transfer target as the Blues will be looking to challenge Mourinho's side for Perisic.

The Old Trafford club are keen on securing the player's signature before the end of the summer transfer window. United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has held talks with Perisic's agent, Fali Ramadani, in recent days.

Ramadani has held talks with Inter officials as he is trying to convince them to sanction his client's sale, which would allow the 28-year-old to join United this summer. The Red Devils offer of £39m ($50.2m) bid is still on the table and is now to see if the Italian outfit will accept the English club's offer.

Meanwhile, Inter chairman Erick Thohir expects Perisic to continue with his current employers, despite interest from United and Chelsea. It should be seen whether the two Premier League clubs will look for alternatives in the transfer market or will try to go head-to-head in signing the Croatian winger.