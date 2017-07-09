Manchester United are primed to swoop in for another Chelsea priority target after completing a move for Romelu Lukaku from Everton, with the Red Devils now interested in signing Tiemoue Bakayoko after question marks over the signing of Nemanja Matic.

The Sun claims that United have expressed an interest in the 22-year-old and are willing to move forward with their pursuit, leaving the Blues in dire straits and manager Antonio Conte's future in peril. The Daily Mail reports that Chelsea's move for the midfielder has stalled and the Ligue 1 Champions are frustrated at the lack of urgency by the Blues and the interest in their players from other top clubs across Europe.

United have been informed of Monaco's frustration and are keen to take advantage of the opportunity, especially with the Matic deal in doldrums after relations between the two clubs soured considerably after the Lukaku transfer. The Serbian has refused to sign a new contract and is keen to move to Old Trafford and reconnect with Mourinho, who had initially signed him in 2014.

Bakayoko has made 43 appearances in all competitions for Monaco and was a key factor in their title-winning campaign last season. Chelsea have been closely negotiating with Bakayoko's representatives for several weeks in order to convince the midfielder to move to London and were reported to have agreed to a £35.2m ($45m) fee for the midfielder, only for the deal to stall.

The Blues are however confident of signing Alex Sandro from Juventus with the Italian Champions revealing that they have received a substantial offer for the defender. Former USA defender Janusz Michallik believes that Chelsea have all but completed the signing of Sandro, with an announcement likely in the next few days.

"I think it's a done deal," Michallik said on ESPN FC, as quoted by The Express, when asked about Sandro's potential move to the Blues. "There's some question marks for me at Chelsea. I love him, I have no idea why Juventus would get rid of him.