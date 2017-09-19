Football's equality and inclusion organisation, Kick It Out, have contacted Manchester United to request that they stop supporters from signing a song about striker Romelu Lukaku that they deem to be "offensive and discriminatory".

Sung to the tune of The Stone Roses' 1989 hit "Made of Stone", the chant, which refers to the size of the player's penis, has already been chastised by Republik Of Mancunia editor Scott Patterson as a "cheap and insulting stereotype that has no place in this day and age" and "drivel that belongs in the 1980s".

In a statement given to The Times on Monday night (18 September), a Kick It Out spokesman said: "Kick It Out is aware of footage of alleged racist chanting by supporters of Manchester United that emerged on Wednesday evening [following a 3-0 Champions League win over FC Basel].

"The lyrics used in the chant are offensive and discriminatory. Racist stereotypes are never acceptable in football or wider society, irrespective of any intention to show support for a player.

"We have contacted Manchester United regarding the issue and will be working closely with them and the FA to ensure that it is addressed swiftly. If we receive any reports relating to the discriminatory chant, those will be passed on to the governing body and the perpetrators can expect to face punishment."

Following request for comment, a United spokesman told IBTimes UK: "The club is seeking advice on this issue from the relevant bodies, including Kick It Out. Manchester United has a zero tolerance attitude to any form of discrimination and is fully committed to ensuring equality throughout the club, which is highlighted through our long standing #allredallequal initiative."

Greater Manchester Police earlier confirmed to IBTimes UK that they have not received any complaints in relation to the issue.

Former Anderlecht, Chelsea and West Bromwich Albion striker Lukaku joined Manchester United from Everton in July and reunited with former manager Jose Mourinho in a deal worth an initial £75m ($101.1m). The prolific Belgian international, 24, has made a superb start to life at Old Trafford, netting seven goals in as many games to help the Red Devils sit level on points with cross-city rivals Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.

He scored and also teed up Henrikh Mkhitaryan's late effort in an impressive 4-0 victory over former employers Everton on Sunday that spoiled a return to United for record goalscorer and former captain Wayne Rooney.