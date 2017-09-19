Luke Shaw could be in line to return to the Manchester United first-team for their Carabao Cup game against Burton Albion on Wednesday (20 September) after he was left out of the Red Devils' Under-23 squad for their game against the Chelsea reserves on Monday night.

The left-back has started the last three reserve fixtures as part of his comeback from an ankle injury sustained in April, but was omitted from the squad for their most recent fixture. According to ESPN, it gives a clear indication that Jose Mourinho is planning to include him in the matchday squad for the game against Burton.

Shaw has not played for the first-team since 30 April when he suffered ankle ligament damage during the 1-1 draw against Swansea City and the Portuguese manager recently indicated that he is fully fit to make his return to the first-team. Ashley Young was used at left-back during their 4-0 win over Everton on Sunday (17 September), while Daley Blind is also ahead of the England international in the pecking order.

However, Shaw could earn his place in the starting XI for the game against the Championship side and he will be keen to use the opportunity to convince Mourinho to give him a regular role in the team for the games in the Premier League and the Champions League. The Portuguese coach was not convinced with his performances in the second-half of last season before he sustained the ankle injury against Swansea.

Meanwhile, according to the Manchester Evening News, Scott McTominay, who has been tipped to succeed at Old Trafford, could be in line for a call up to the first-team squad for the game against Burton after he impressed Mourinho during pre-season. The midfielder was officially promoted to the first-team earlier this season after Andreas Pereira was allowed to join Valencia on loan for the upcoming campaign.

McTominay is highly rated by the coaches at the club and made his Premier League debut against Arsenal last season. He has been a regular with the U23 side this season, but was left out of the squad for the game against Chelsea on Monday night (18 September), which indicates that he too is certain to be involved when Nigel Clough's team visit.