Live Manchester United aim to cement second place against Burnley.

Chelsea welcome back leading scorer Alvaro Morata from suspension against Brighton.

Sam Allardyce puts unbeaten record with Everton on the line at West Brom.

Seventeenth face 18th as Bournemouth take on West Ham United.

Huddersfield host Mark Hughes' Stoke City.

Watford have lost the last four in a row as Leicester travel to Vicarage Road. Premier League scores: Bournemouth 0-1 West Ham Chelsea 0-0 Brighton Huddersfield 0-0 Stoke Manchester United 0-1 Burnley Watford 0-0 Leicester West Brom 0-0 Everton

10 min 15:04 GOAL! Manchester United 0-1 Burnley (Ashley Barnes) Shock early lead for the Clarets. United don't deal with a free-kick in the second minute and Barnes takes full advantage, slamming home from six yards.

10 min 15:03 Under way in all of our 3pm kick-offs, including at Old Trafford and Stamford Bridge where our focus will be.

18 min 14:56 Watford have left behind the their good start to the season and have lost the last four in a row, with one point coming from the last six. Marco Silva was linked with Everton earlier in the season and he might have wished he took that offer if the result goes against his wide today. Leicester are unbeaten in their last seven away games and their late comeback against Manchester United was mightily impressive, especially given they didn't perform anywhere near their best and down a man for much of the second half.

20 min 14:53 Huddersfield Town and Stoke are both looking over their shoulders and are far from safe as we approach the second half of the season. Mark Hughes is still under pressure at the bet365 Stadium but the win over West Brom has given him a real boost. David Wagner might be good as viral Christmas videos, but his acumen as a manager is streets ahead.

22 min 14:51 West Brom are yet to win under Alan Pardew while Everton are yet to lose under Sam Allardyce. The Baggies are one off the bottom while the Toffees have pulled away from danger with the type of football which Allardyce has both been criticised and acclaimed for.

28 min 14:45 At the Vitality Stadium, seventh face eighteen as Bournemouth host West Ham. Eddie Howe may have a reputation as one of the most enterprising managers in the game but the results have dried up and they are without a win in seven games while they have taken just eight points at home. West Ham have improved significantly under David Moyes but the surprise loss to Newcastle has seen them drop back towards the relegation zone. They'll be favourites today with Manuel Lanzini back in the fold however.

31 min 14:42 The same must also go for Chelsea, whose title challenge has died in recent weeks. Antonio Conte has an eye on the January transfer window but today the current squad must prove they can hold off any challengers for the final automatic Champions League place. Brighton won for the first time since the start of November on Saturday but still have way to go to ensure they will be in this league come the end of May. Chris Hughton's side remain tough a stubborn but it is clear where there main weakness is. No side outside the bottom three has scored fewer than the 15 they have mustered this term. Concede the first goal today and that might be that.

38 min 14:35 Manchester United's title challenge is all but gone but they have a proud home record stretching back nearly two years they will be bidding to protect against Burnley today. The Clarets have enjoyed a fine start to the season and are probably already safe on 32 points and give the sheer volume of sides between them and the bottom three. But the true chasm between them and the big six was highlighted when they lost 3-0 to Tottenham on Saturday, and they will want to right a few wrongs today.

41 min 14:33 It might be hard for anyone to eclipse Harry Kane for a steal of the headlines on Boxing Day, but 12 sides will have a go from 3pm. Let's round up the main narratives ahead of the games, starting at Old Trafford.

1 hr 14:11 Let's go around the grounds to check on the team news from some of the other fixtures, as he build-up to kick-off in the 3pm games.

1 hr 14:07 Chelsea make two changes from the draw with Everton. Gary Cahill replaces Andreas Christensen in defence, while Alvaro Morata comes in for Pedro in attack. Four changes for Brighton. Schelotto, Duffy, Kayal and Izquierdo come in for Bruno, Goldson, Gross and Knockaert.

1 hr 14:04 Four changes for Manchester United. No Anthony Martial in the squad. Luke Shaw comes in at left-back with Young reverting to right instead of Victor Lindelof. Ibrahimovic also starts. Burnley make one alteration as Ashley Barnes replaces the injured Chris Wood. Dean Marney is back in the Clarets squad.