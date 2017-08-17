Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick has said fringe players in the squad need to be patient for playing opportunities.

Carrick, 36, was named as United's captain ahead of the new season by manager Jose Mourinho following the departure of Wayne Rooney to Everton.

However, the England midfielder has yet to feature for the Red Devils this season and watched the 4-0 victory over West Ham at Old Trafford on 13 August from the stands.

Victor Lindelof, a £31m ($40m) summer signing from Benfica, also watched the game from the Old Trafford directors' box, along with Andreas Pereira and Axel Tuanzebe.

With United competing on four fronts, Carrick said he was sure that every player in the squad would get opportunities to play sooner or later during what is likely to be a hectic season.

"We've got a great squad," the midfielder was quoted as saying by talkSPORT. "It's a long season and there will be a lot of games. Hopefully we can go far in the cup competitions.

"There will be a lot of games, just like last year and there is going to be a lot of rotation of the squad. It's good.

"It's a great start for us. We're not getting carried away. It's just one game but it's a good start and we're looking forward to the games ahead."

Carrick was signed by legendary United manager Sir Alex Ferguson as a replacement for Roy Keane from Tottenham for £18.6m in 2006.

The 36-year-old has made more than 450 appearances for the Red Devils, winning five league titles, one European Cup and one FA Cup.

Carrick said being made captain had not fundamentally changed his role in a squad in which he is the senior most player.

"It's nice to be in the position. There's obviously more responsibility but I think that's a natural thing," he stated.

"You can't suddenly change because you're put in a different role. You just got to be yourself and respect all the lads like I do."