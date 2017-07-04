Former Everton striker Kevin Campbell would love to see Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney return to Goodison Park and believes his former teammate would be a "brilliant addition" to Ronald Koeman's ever-growing squad.

Rooney, 31, is understood to be keen on a return to his boyhood club and The Times report that Ronald Koeman's men are set to step up the efforts to recruit England's all-time top goalscorer after completing the signings of Jordan Pickford, Davy Klaassen, Michael Keane, Sandro Ramirez and Henry Onyekuru.

The news of Everton's attempts to sign Rooney has divided the club's fanbase but Campbell, who played with the Manchester United outcast at Everton during the early 2000s, thinks his former teammate would help gel Koeman's side together with the club's recruitment drive showing no signs of slowing down.

"I'd love to see him [Rooney] return [to Everton]," Campbell told talkSPORT. "He left under a little bit of a cloud which wasn't his own making but seeing Wayne come back to his boyhood club, the club he loves, would be everything.

"Wayne has the know-how, he has won everything domestically, he's the one with the experience to gel everybody together. Wayne could play with anyone in a variety of different positions and I think he will be a brilliant addition to the good players the club have already signed. It's great to see Everton making the push."

Manchester United are happy to let Rooney leave Old Trafford this summer. Jose Mourinho's men are in the hunt for fresh blood up front and are believed to have spoken with Everton over Romelu Lukaku, who is keen to leave Goodison Park this summer.

The Red Devils and Chelsea are believed to have submitted offers for Lukaku, who recently said remaining at Everton is "not an option" despite having two years left on his contract at Goodison Park.

The Toffees are determined to keep the Belgium international, whom they value at £100m, and are also pursuing a £20m deal for Arsenal forward Olivier Giroud who may have to leave north London in order to enjoy regular football.