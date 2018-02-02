Manny Pacquiao would "walk right through" Vasyl Lomachenko if the Ukrainian tries to pull the same tactics he used against Miguel Marriaga, according to Freddie Roach.

Seven-weight world champion Pacquiao has fought just once in the last 14 months, losing his WBO welterweight title in a highly controversial defeat to Jeff Horn in Brisbane last July. While serving as a senator in his native Philippines, the 39-year-old has refused to hang up his gloves and recently opened the door to a meeting with perhaps the best pound-for-pound fighter in the sport at the moment in Lomachenko.

"There are negotiations now about the number one pound-for-pound (boxer) which is Lomachenko," Pacquiao was quoted as saying by ABS – CBN.

"There are still talks on the weight, reducing the weight."

Lomachenko's last five fights have been at junior lightweight while Pacquiao has been competing at welterweight for the last nine years. Pacquiao has said there have been talks about "reducing the weight" if the two were to meet inside the ring, but according to the Filipino's long-time coach Roach, the past difference in weight won't be the Ukrainian's biggest problem.

"If he [Lomachencko] plays around with Manny Pacquiao, Pacquiao will walk through him," Roach said in an interview with Fighthub. "Lomachenko has great footwork, but a tough guy can walk right through him. I think he is beatable. Certain guys gave good styles to beat him. That is why I won't call him the best number one pound-for-pound fighter in the world, because I think [Terence] Crawford is a much more complete fighter."

Discussing Lomachenko's "playing around," Roach was referring to the 29-year-old's comprehensive title defence against Marriaga in August 2017. The two-time Olympic gold medallist stopped his opponent in the second round but Roach saw holes he believes will give Pacquiao an advantage.

Lomachenko, who has one career loss to his name, followed up his victory over Marriaga with a destructive win over Guillermo Rigondeaux, forcing another early stoppage in the sixth.