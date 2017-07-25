Former Chelsea defender Marcel Desailly does not think Monaco forward and mooted Arsenal and Manchester City target Kylian Mbappe has the ambition to come to the Premier League and thinks the prodigious Frenchman has designs on a move to Real Madrid.

Mbappe garnered a wealth of admirers during his breakthrough season with Les Monegasques and is attracting interest from a multitude of European clubs.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has made no secret of his interest in the teenager while Manchester City are also exploring the possibility of signing Mbappe, valued at £120m by Monaco according to the Daily Mail, although their pursuit of the forward was muddied last week when they were believed to be one of the clubs accused by the Ligue 1 champions of tapping him up.

Despite the apparent interest of Arsenal and Manchester City, Desailly thinks Mbappe prefers a move to Spain. Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane recently said his side are in need of a new striker after the sale of Alvaro Morata to Chelsea, and Desailly thinks the France international has a Spanish club 'in his mind', though he admits nothing is certain in this chaotic transfer market.

"I am sorry to disappoint the Premier League, but I am not sure he [Mbappe] has the ambition to come to the Premier League – he looks more to a Spanish club in his mind," Desailly told talkSPORT.

"We have to wait. He is 18 and probably he should wait, but business is so big you don't know what is going to happen. They have to value everything and decide. But what a talent! What a talent!"

Manchester City have already signed two of Mbappe's former teammates at Monaco in the form of Bernardo Silva and Benjamin Mendy, while Arsenal have set their sights on his current cohort at squad and national level, Thomas Lemar.

Reports last month claimed that Real Madrid reached a 'verbal agreement' with Mbappe to become a part of Zidane's side next season, but the departures of Morata and Mariano, who joined Lyon earlier this summer, could force Los Blancos to a move for a striker.