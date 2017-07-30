Marouane Fellaini has been included in the Manchester United squad for the club's pre-season friendly of Valarenga despite being poised to join Turkish giants Galatasary and suggestions that Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic is poised to join Jose Mourinho's men in the coming days.

Fellaini, 29, travelled with the rest of his United teammates to Norway despite Galatasary director Cenk Ergun suggesting a deal to bring the Belgium international to the Turk Telekom Stadium was close to completion. But according to ESPN, the Red Devils have not received an offer for the former Everton star.

Fellaini joined Manchester United from Everton for £27.5m (€30.7m) in the summer of 2013 but has never truly shined during his time at Old Trafford. The versatile midfielder was actually booed by some United supporters in December but Mourinho identified Fellaini's worth during the beginning of his reign and saw fit to feature him in 42 matches last season.

The Portuguese extended Fellaini's contract until 2018 after triggering a clause in his current deal, but The Guardian reports that the former Standard Liege starlet sees his future elsewhere and has agreed a four-year deal with Galatasaray, believed to be worth about £3.6m a year. The Lions are also pursuing a deal for Manchester City midfielder Fernando, who is far down the pecking order at The Etihad Stadium.

Mourinho has made it clear of his intention to bring in another central midfielder this summer, and the prospective of sale Fellaini is likely to be followed by a new arrival. While the chase for Tottenham's Eric Dier has not proved fruitful so far, a deal for Chelsea's Matic seems to be edging close to completion.

The Serbia international is understood to prefer a move to Manchester United and link up with Mourinho, his former at manager at Chelsea. Italian champions Juventus are also attempting to recruit Matic but the 28-year-old is poised to move to Old Trafford, with Chelsea hoping to receive a fee of around £50m for the powerful midfielder who has seemingly already been replaced at Stamford Bridge by Tiemoue Bakayoko.