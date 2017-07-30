Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero says it is better for both him and the Red Devils if long-time Real Madrid target David de Gea remains at Old Trafford, and is looking forward to 'pressurising' the Spaniard for the number one spot in Jose Mourinho's side.

De Gea has developed into one of the best goalkeepers in the world since joining United from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2011. His performances inevitably caught the eye of Real, who have attempted to sign the Spain international on a couple of occasions.

Manchester United were under the impression that Real Madrid would attempt to sign De Gea again this summer, but Jose Mourinho recently all but ended the possibility of a transfer materialising in the coming weeks.

Reports earlier this summer claimed that Madrid were deliberating over whether they should push through with a €75m (£65.1m, $84.4m) deal to sign De Gea, but Los Blancos' interest has seemingly gone cold for now.

Romero will be consigned to the Manchester United substitutes' bench for the majority of the upcoming campaign due to the presence of De Gea, but the Argentina international is happy to see his counterpart stay at Old Trafford and believes the competition provided by the pair for a starting spot can only be beneficial for Mourinho's side, who are striving to compete both in the Premier League and Champions League.

"It's better for the club that there is this competition there between me and David," Romero told the Mirror. "And the truth is that there exists a great friendship between us, we work hard in order help each other out.

"It's very important that we work in this way so we can get the most out of each other. If he puts pressure on me, I put pressure on him. It's the same with young Joel Pereira who is working with us.

"So yes, it's good for me if he stays at Manchester United. He is a friend and we will keep working hard to help each other out in training. If he does well then I do well, so in that way, the level of performance will always be high."

United supporters need not worry about Real Madrid swooping for De Gea this summer, but manager Mourinho is becoming a little anxious regarding potential new signings.

The former Chelsea and Real Madrid manager has made no secret of his wish to see two fresh faces arrive at Old Trafford before the transfer window slams shut, but deals for the likes of Eric Dier, Ivan Perisic and Nemanja Matic are currently far from completion.