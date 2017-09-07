A married couple in the US face significant jail time after filming themselves engaging in sexually explicit activities in public and selling copies on social media.

The Arkansas pair have been charged with nine felonies, including public display of hardcore sexual conduct and promoting an obscene performance. Leslie Sessions, 30, and Derek Calloway, 37, who are parents to two children, could receive a maximum of six years in prison on each charge.

According to Arkansas police, the couple recorded homemade adult films in and around the city of Trumann, which they then marketed using a Twitter account run by Calloway.

Posts made from the account contained links to a separate website where the videos were sold. The Smoking Gun reports that the pair earned around $1,000 each month from the videos.

The arrest came after police were alerted to the couple's X-rated antics in a tip-off. After examining the footage, local law enforcement deemed that the recording showcased pornographic acts illegally in a public space.

Affidavits filed in late August allege that Sessions and Calloway filmed themselves performing a variety of sexual acts involving sex toys, oral sex, and masturbation, in public places such as restaurants, retail stores, nature trails and a forest park playground.

The documents also notes that on several occasions the videos show unwitting passersby, either in vehicles or, in the case of a restaurant scene in which allegedly Calloway operates a pair of "wireless vibrating panties" worn by Sessions, on foot.

Both Sessions and Calloway have pleaded not guilty to the charges.