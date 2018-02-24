Anthony Martial's Manchester United future has been thrown in doubt with reports suggesting that contract talks between the player and the club have stalled.

The Red Devils forward will enter the final-year of his deal with the club at the end of the current campaign, but they are yet to offer him a new deal.

According to French broadcaster RMC Sport, talks between the player's representative and the Old Trafford club have stalled after initial talks took place in December over an extension. The report claims that the ball is currently in United's court, but they are yet to respond.

The 20-time English champions are said to have an option to extend Martial's contract by a further year, but they are yet to exercise the option leading to speculation about his long-term future at the club.

United were expected to send a proposal to the striker following their meeting with his representative in December, but are yet to act. Jose Mourinho does rate the striker and after struggling for game time last season, Martial has been quite regular this campaign.

Martial has made 37 appearances in all competitions, scoring 11 goals and assisting nine, which is already better than last season's tally of eight goals and as many assists in 42 games. He is currently ahead of Marcus Rashford for a place in the starting XI, however, the arrival of Alexis Sanchez has impacted both their places in the team, which could see him seek other opportunities if regular game time is not afforded under Mourinho.

The 22-year-old, who joined from AS Monaco in 2015, has been linked with a move away since last summer, but reports suggested that he wants to remain with United. RMC Sport states that there are clubs across Europe monitoring his situation and could make a move in the summer if his contract situation is not sorted.

Tottenham Hotspur and Inter Milan are said to be interested in signing the forward, who can play as a number nine or on the wings. Apart from the two clubs, the report claims that Real Madrid are also monitoring the situation and could make a move if they sell Gareth Bale at the end of the season.