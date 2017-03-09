Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have reportedly called off their divorce. A new report in Hollywood Life now claims that it was Affleck's best friend, Matt Damon, who helped them get back together.

An insider told Hollywood Life, "Ben Affleck is kind of thinking over everything in his life right now, whether it is being Batman, his marriage with Jennifer Garner or his other career goals. The one thing that is constant with Ben, though, is Matt Damon. He has leaned on Matt for so many things and they have talked about marriage and family constantly."

Revealing that the Batman star and Garner decided to reunite to give the kids the best life, the source said, "It comes down to Ben and Jen wanting to give their kids the best life they can. They just can't find it in their hearts to fully break up because it always comes back to their kids and their kids' feelings on the subject of divorce."

The insider shared to the website that Damon has advised Ben to stay with Garner. "It is a constant up and down that will only continue. But as long as Ben talks to Matt about it, Matt always gives the advice of staying together and Ben takes Matt's input to heart," the insider added.

Previously, People Magazine was the first to report that the Hollywood couple has called off their divorce. A source close to Jennifer told the outlet, "Jen has called off the divorce. She really wants to work things out with Ben. They are giving things another try."

A source said it was a decision they both made. "There is always a chance of reconciliation. They love each other. They also really, really love their kids, and those kids love their parents." The couple announced their divorce in 2015, ten years after they got married. They have 3 children together– Violet, 10, Seraphina, 7, and Samuel, 4.