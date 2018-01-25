Tottenham Hotspur look increasingly likely to end the January transfer window empty handed after manager Mauricio Pochettino bemoaned the difficulty of signing new players during the middle of the season.

Bordeaux forward Malcom and Paris-Saint Germain outcast Lucas Moura have both been linked with moves to north London, but neither deal looks likely to come to fruition.

Chairman Daniel Levy had pledged to back Pochettino in the transfer market "if an opportunity" arose, but the Tottenham boss appears consigned to ending the month with largely the same squad as he began it.

"No news," said Pochettino when asked about Tottenham's transfer plans for the last week of the window, according to Sky Sports. "There are a lot of rumours, different names. This transfer window is difficult because it's only three-and-a-half months left of competition.

"It's so difficult to add players now; quality players who can help us to try to win games and achieve all we want. If you want players who arrive to the Premier League, you need to know and to be sure if you are going to invest big money."

Three players have left Tottenham in January, with Georges-Kevin N'Koudou joining Burnley and Marcus Edwards moving to Norwich, both on loan until the end of the 2017-18 season.

Cameron Carter-Vickers was recalled from a season-long loan at Sheffield United but has been sent out to Ipswich Town for the remainder of the campaign.

While Tottenham have stayed silent during the window, their rivals have been active. Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal have all made significant additions, while new faces are expected at Manchester City before the 31 January deadline.

The deal that took Alexis Sanchez to Old Trafford from The Emirates will see United shell out £300,000-a-week to the Chile international, while City are likely to add to the £365m signings Pep Guardiola has made during his tenure at in the blue half of Manchester.

Chelsea coach Antonio Conte has expressed his fear the Manchester clubs have too much financial power but Pochettino refuses to be distracted by the dealings of their closest rivals.

"You need to follow your way," the Argentine added. "You cannot look next to you, you must believe in the way that you want to create your philosophy and your project.

"Then what is going on next to us – yes, we are aware about that, but you cannot imitate and cannot do what another club are doing now.

"You need to be strong; you need to have personality, character and not be scared about what happens now. Sometimes you can drop a little bit but if you are strong enough, in the future you can win."