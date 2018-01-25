Tottenham Hotspur are planning to make an offer of €38m (£33.3m, $47.5m) for Napoli midfielder Amadou Diawara but are unlikely to sign the Guinea international during the January transfer window.

Diawara's stock has risen since he joined Napoli from fellow Serie A outfit Bologna in the summer of 2016 but has had to make do with a peripheral role during his time under Mauricio Sarri, who usually prefers to use a midfield three comprising of Allan, Jorginho and club legend Marek Hamsik.

The 20-year-old has made 11 league appearances for the Italian league leaders this season, though only three of those have been starts. He was handed a number of opportunities during Napoli's ill-fated Champions League campaign, though, starting four of his side's six group stage matches and even scoring a penalty during their 2-1 defeat by Manchester City.

Despite his lack of game-time in Naples, Diawara is said to be admired by Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino, who is planning for life after Mousa Dembele as his contract nears its end. Spurs contacted Napoli president Aurelio Di Laurentis over the young midfielder's availability a couple of months ago, according to Calcio Napoli 24, and are reportedly planning to tempt the Partenopei with a €38m offer, though talks are not underway as it stands.

Napoli are predictably reluctant to let Diawara leave the Stadio San Paolo and are not prepared to do business with Tottenham this month, but they have apparently sounded out Sampdoria midfielder Lucas Torreira as a potential replacement for the former Bologna starlet should they decide to sell at the end of the season.

Napoli have been following the talented Uruguayan for over six months and could be tempted to meet the €25m release clause in the midfielder's contract when it comes into force this summer.

Diawara will perhaps become a priority for Tottenham in a few months' time, but Paris Saint-Germain outcast Lucas Moura is a player who could move to north London before the end of January.

The Brazilian has been told by PSG boss Unai Emery to "move elsewhere" and is admired by a host of clubs around Europe, with Valencia the latest to be credited with an interest in the 25-year-old according to Sky Sports, who report that the Parisians may be open to offers of around £23m as they attempt avoid punishment for breaching Financial Fair Play rules.