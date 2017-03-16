A corporate Twitter account for fast food chain McDonald's was seemingly hacked earlier today (16 March), after a tweet was sent calling US President Donald Trump a "disgusting excuse for a President" and demanding Barack Obama's return.

The tweet was deleted roughly 20 minutes after it was sent at 1.16pm GMT, but had already been screen-grabbed and widely shared across social media.

"You are actually a disgusting excuse of a President and we would love to have [Barack Obama] back," read the tweet, which then featured a jibe at the size of Trump's hands.

The account @McDonaldsCorp, which has 151,000 followers, is the company's corporate account and primarily shares tweets about company news and initiatives, as well as replying directly to customers.

McDonald's primary Twitter account @McDonalds has 3.4 million followers.

Below is the tweet as it appeared, shortly before it was deleted.

On his road to the Presidency last year, during a town hall meeting held in February, Trump confessed a love for fast food, revealing he has meals sent directly to his private jet. He even posted a photo of himself enjoying a McDonald's on Instagram (embedded below).

"I think the food is good. I think all of those places, Burger King, McDonald's, I can live with it," he told the audience. "The other night I had Kentucky Fried Chicken. Not the worst thing in the world.

"I'm a very clean person. I like cleanliness. I think you're better off going there than someplace you have no idea where the food is coming from. It's a certain standard," he continued. "The one thing about the big franchises: one bad hamburger, you can destroy McDonald's. One bad hamburger, you take Wendy's and all these other places and they're out of business."

Trump also starred in an advert for McDonald's back in 2002, boasting about his deal-making prowess to company mascot Grimace. Ronald McDonald must have been busy that day.