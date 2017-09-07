The most surprising thing about cat Arcturus Aldebaran Powers is not his legendary name. He has won the Guinness World Record for tallest domestic cat, measuring 48.4cm. And his "parents" are really proud of his achievement.

Arcturus is a Savannah cat from Ann Arbor, Michigan, and is only two years old. His owners, Lauren and Will, adopted it when he was just two months old. They had to adapt their house to accommodate their pet.

They added a medium-sized dog trap to their front door so that Arcturus could get in and out of the house easily.

Arcturus is tall enough to reach their dining table. He eats about 1.5lbs of food a day and weighs about 30lbs.

Record holding runs in the family, as Arcturus' "brother," Cygnus of Ferndale - also a great name - holds a title of his own: living domestic cat with the longest tail. The silver Maine Coon's' tail measures 44.66cm.

Arcturus and Cygnus join another world record winning feline: Ludo the Maine Coon cat won the 2017 record for longest living domestic cat. Ludo is 118.33 cm long. His owner, Kelsey Gill, from Wakefield in the UK, told Guinness World Records that one perk of owning such a big cat is that she could always find him.

The 2018 edition of the Guinness World Records book is out now. As usual, it offers a very diverse range of records.

Also featured this year is the oldest bodybuilder record holder, Jim Arrington. The 85-year-old from California is a father, grandfather and great grandfather, and doesn't plan on stopping training anytime soon.

Another - slightly quainter? - record holder is You Jianxia of Changzhou, Jiangsu, China. The woman holds the world record for the longest eyelashes: 12.40 cm long. That must cost a lot in mascara.

Ayanna Williams, from Houston, is the winner of longest fingernails on a pair of hands (female). A manicure with Williams must take quite a while, as her nails' total length amounts to a staggering 576.4 cm.

Williams brushes her nails daily and stays away from doing the dishes. But what better excuse to avoid daily chores than conjuring a world record? It takes her a week to paint them and one can easily understand why.