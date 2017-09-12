Megan Fox, who rarely shares photos of hers on social media, has set temperatures soaring with a racy snap on Instagram.

Wearing a black lingerie under a golden silk robe, the Transformers star is seen giving a sultry pose for the camera while gently caressing her luscious brunette locks in between her fingers. She is seen flashing plenty of cleavage and her toned physique, with her robe unbuttoned.

"#girlboss @fredericks_hollywood," the mother of three wrote alongside the snap she shared with her 4.6 million fans on the photo-and-video sharing application.

The picture, which was taken for Frederick's of Hollywood's lingerie collection, has already garnered more than 71,000 likes in just two hours, with many of her fans calling her "beautiful" and praising her for having the "perfect" body.

"Megan you look absolutely stunning in this pic! This your photoshoot is my favorite! You are incredible! I love you ❤❤❤," a fan commented.

Another fan said, "You look so amazing for having three kids!! I wish I could look that good and struggle with my self-esteem since having my daughter two months ago. But damn girl if you got it flaunt it!!"

"You being an active user of Instagram is what I've been waiting for!!!," a third fan said.

A fan added, "Some men have all the luck and Brian is a lucky f**k ....."

The 31-year-old Fox previously sparked fan frenzy on the photo-and-video sharing application with a collage of photos. She is seen flaunting her toned figure in a classy black dress in one of the photos, which seem to be from her recent walk down the runway as she is seen giving the supermodel pose on the catwalk.

"Thank you @liverpool_mexico and all of Mexico for having me in your beautiful country. #americalovesmexico," Fox wrote alongside the collage she shared.