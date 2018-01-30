The White House has confirmed that Melania Trump will attend the State of the Union later today, despite a series of trip cancellations.

The first lady, known for her private lifestyle, set rumour mills churning after she suddenly decided not to join her husband, Donald Trump, at the World Economic Forum in Davos last week.

While the president was in Switzerland, Melania made a last-minute trip to the Holocaust Memorial Museum as well as visiting Mar-a-Lago.

The East Wing told the press that the first lady chose not to attend Davos due to "scheduling and logistical issues".

It all came amid the backdrop of reports alleging that Donald Trump's lawyers paid $130,000 to the adult actress Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about an affair that she had had with the now-president.

The alleged affair is reported to have taken place in 2006, not long after Donald and Melania were married and while she was pregnant with Barron.

According to the New York Times, the news of the alleged affair and payoff had left Melania "furious" with her husband, which was why she decided to keep a low profile.

But after weeks of near-complete silence from her, the White House confirmed on Monday (29 January) that she would be joining her husband for the State of the Union.

The East Wing's communications director Stephanie Grisham when asked if the first lady would attend said: "That is the plan."

The White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that she would be attending but Barron Trump would not.

The annual State of the Union address is the president's chance to lay out his vision for the country in the year ahead.

After fierce fights over Daca, the wall, Obamcare and tax reform, all eyes are on Trump to see if he offers a more conciliatory tone for his address.