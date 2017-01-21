Soon after Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States he was joined by his family for the Liberty Inaugural Ball. Melania Trump, the official First Lady of the United States, and her step-daughters Ivanka and Tiffany made their grand entry at the ball looking radiant in their gowns.

Melania appeared gorgeous during the Inaugural Ball on 20 January, in a gown she helped design. After donning a powder blue dress and matching crop coat from Ralph Lauren for Trump's inauguration, the new first lady looked elegant and chic in an off-shoulder white gown by designer Hervé Pierre for her first dance as FLOTUS with her husband.

The figure-hugging gown designed by Carolina Herrera's former creative director, featured flowing ruffles from her right shoulder to her waist and a thin red ribbon bow belt. The 46-year-old completed her look with a voluminous hairdo and smoky eye makeup.

The new president's 35-year-old daughter Ivanka Trump dazzled in her Carolina Herrera champagne embellished gown. The first daughter of the US looked stunning as she danced with her husband Jared Kushner in her shimmering princess gown liberally sprinkled with crystals.

Much like her sister, Tiffany too appeared in a princess gown that was strapless fitted and had a mermaid train made of metallic fabric. The eye-catching dress featured a light pink and pewter floral design.