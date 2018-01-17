The Chainsmokers deejay Alex Pall has been accused of cheating by his longtime girlfriend Tori Woodward, who took to Instagram stories to post CCTV footage of him kissing another woman.

Woodward posted a couple of surveillance shots, which shows the 32-year-old making out with a blonde woman and grabbing her rear with both hands. She had captioned the pic, "Alex is disgusting. Men are trash. Don't ever forget it."

Tori captioned the video, which was deleted later, "They'll look you in the eyes and tell you they love you. Then destroy you without a second thought."

Woodward, who has dated the Closer hitmaker since February 2014, claimed this wasn't the first time he cheated on her and opened up about his past infidelities in a lengthy note posted on her Instagram story.

She started by saying, "After hours of begging him for scraps of honesty, I chipped away just enough to confirm that this is not the first time he's remorsely [sic] cheated on me," she wrote in another post, listing some of the other women she had questioned him about. "That 'psycho b****h' from Vegas, the 'lame Instagram model' caught on video and countless others he looked me in the eyes and swore on his life he never touched."

She insisted that the Don't Let Me Down star has not even apologised after the confrontation. "Consistent outright denial faded to him explaining that because all men do it it's not that bad and, in different words, that because he's famous now, he has a different rulebook for decency. What's perhaps the most amazing is that he HASN'T EVEN APOLOGIZED."

"What he has done is everything he possibly can to stop this from coming out, from looking [like] the kind of person who does what he's done," she claimed. " 'You're better than this.' That's right I am, but you're not," she continued of the singer, whom she has been dating for over 4 years.

Tori ended her outburst with an empowering message urging everyone, "Don't be that guy. Don't let your friend or brother or business partner be that guy. Basic respect for women in your life should not be such a hard standard to hold each other to."

"I really appreciate all the kind messages I've been getting. I'm moving on with my life now with the satisfaction that I'm liberated from a horrible person and encourage anyone else in a similar position to know your worth and do the same," she concluded her post by thanking her Instagram followers.