Former US first lady Michelle Obama and her eldest daughter Malia were spotted letting their hair down in a rare and casual beach outing in Miami on Saturday, 13 January.

The duo was surrounded by friends, including former Obama administration senior advisor Valerie Jarrett, and Secret Service personnel. Michelle walked barefoot through the sand, rocking a white bikini top and matching denim cut-off shorts.

She also sported a long white blouse, a bandana headband and large hoop earrings for the outing. 19-year-old Malia, who has just finished her first semester at Harvard University, was seen wearing a tan hoodie over her swimsuit, with only her black bikini bottoms visible. Sasha and Barack Obama did not appear to be on this trip.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Michelle and Malia were later seen leaving their hotel with a number of bags before grabbing some dinner at the trendy Prime 112 steakhouse and then heading out of town.

For the dinner outing, Malia wore a stunning black and white patterned romper, while her mother cut a fashionable figure in high-waisted trousers with a neutral green tank and long blue cardigan.

Former president Barack recently revealed that he was a wreck when he dropped his daughter Malia off at Harvard University. While making an appearance on David Letterman's new Netflix talk show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman, he said, "I held it together in front of Malia and then we drove away.

"Secret Service is in the front, and they're just looking ahead. They're pretending they can't see me in the back sniffling. But the ritual of it was powerful."

About moving his oldest daughter into her college dorm in August 2017, Barack said, "It was like open-heart surgery man.

"And it was interesting to see how everybody handled things differently. Michelle had a cleaning glove and was scouring the bathroom... Sasha tried to be cool because she didn't want to admit that she was going to miss her sister, so she was helping make the bed and fold clothes. I was basically useless."