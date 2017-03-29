Liverpool have been hit with a significant injury blow ahead of the Merseyside derby on Saturday (1 April) after Adam Lallana returned from international duty with England with a thigh injury.

The midfielder has been ruled out for the visit of Everton after suffering a kick to the thigh in the latter stages of the Three Lions' 2-0 win over Lithuania at Wembley Stadium on Sunday (26 March).

According to the Daily Mail, the injury, which seemed minor after the game, got progressively worse over the next 24 hours and concerns are growing that the midfielder could now be sidelined for a month. Apart from being ruled of the game against the Toffees, he is also expected to miss the upcoming Premier League games against Bournemouth and Stoke City.

Lallana was involved in both of England's games during the international break, playing an hour against Germany, and the full 90 minutes in the World cup qualifier against Lithuania. Jurgen Klopp is likely to be furious after the latest setback as it is not the first time this has occurred. The former Southampton midfielder missed three games in November after returning from international duty with a groin injury.

The 28-year-old midfielder is a key member of the Reds squad and has been instrumental in his role to help Liverpool challenge for a top four spot and return to the Champions League next season. He has contributed with seven goals and as many assists and provides the link between attack and defence for Klopp's side.

Lallana will join Jordan Henderson on the sidelines with the Reds skipper yet to return to training having been out since February with a foot injury. Daniel Sturridge is also a doubt after failing to recover from a hip problem.

The German coach could bring in James Milner to fill the void in midfield and play Alberto Moreno at left-back. He will also be hoping Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino return without any concerns following their involvement with Brazil in their World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Paraguay.