Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil has finally ended speculation over his future by signing a new three-and-a-half year deal with the Gunners.

News of the Germany international committing his future to Arsene Wenger's side emanated on Wednesday (31 January), and Arsenal, who welcomed another major signing in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang earlier this week, confirmed that the 29-year-old has put pen-to-paper on a deal that will see him remain in the capital until the summer of 2021.

The new deal will see Ozil, who joined Arsenal from Real Madrid for £42.5m in the summer of 2013, earn around £350,000-a-week, according to BBC Sport. The former Schalke and Werder Bremen star could have agreed a free transfer with an overseas club as of 1 January and was heavily linked with a summer move to Manchester United, but he eventually decided to remain at Arsenal, a place he sees as "home".

"Proud to announce: I signed dat thing....three more years with Arsenal!" Ozil said in a message on social media.

"It's been one of the most important decisions of my footballing career and that's why I had to think hard and talk with everyone who's important to me...good things take time!

"In the end I let my heart decide. As I always said, I feel at home here and I'm highly motivated to achieve big things in the next few years. Once a Gunner, always a Gunner!"

Ozil's form became a bone of contention at Arsenal last season, but the World Cup winner has delivered a number of excellent performances during the campaign, scoring four times and providing a further seven league assists.

Since joining from Real Madrid four-and-a-half years ago Ozil has won three FA Cups with Arsenal, who he will now be tasked with leading back into the Champions League - Wenger's men are currently sixth, eight points of fourth-placed Chelsea.