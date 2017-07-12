Mesut Ozil has urged Alexis Sanchez to sign an extension of his Arsenal contract, which expires next year. But while Ozil, whose contract also expires next year, has revealed that he is keen to stay on, there has been no word from Sanchez over his decision, which has led to a question mark over his future.

The Chilean was the standout player for the Gunners last season, scoring 30 goals in all competitions and has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City. However, manager Arsene Wenger has remained resolute over his forward's future insisting that he was not asked to leave the Emirates Stadium this summer. The north London club have also slapped a £80m ($103m) transfer fee on the Chilean should anyone be interested.

Per Mertesacker too believes in the strength of the squad and remains adamant that the Chilean, who is currently on break after competing in the Confederations Cup in Russia, will resume his services next season in north London.

Recent reports suggest that Sanchez is seeking an offer of £400,000 ($513,960) per week to sign a new deal in north London. However, the decision lies with the Arsenal board and Wenger, who are looking to strengthen this summer and letting their top scorer go will be a major setback in their race for the title. The Gunners have failed to qualify for the Champions League next season, which could play a part in his decision-making.

"It would hit the team quite hard if he left because he's a player who always delivers," said Ozil, as quoted by the Express, when asked about Sanchez's situation. "It would be a setback to winning the title, but in the end it's the player's decision.

"I hope Alexis stays but I don't know what the status is, to be honest. I value him a lot as a player and he's very well suited to the game Arsenal play. From a personal view I'd really appreciate if he stays, but it's the player's decision after all and there's not much more I can comment on that."