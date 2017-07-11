Liverpool are expected to add to the two signings already made this summer in the near future, as speculation regarding a move for Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain gathers pace. Jurgen Klopp has completed the signing of Dominic Solanke and Mohamed Salah this summer but further additions are badly required for a squad lacking depth.

While the likes of Everton, Manchester City and Manchester United have splashed the cash ahead of the new campaign, the Reds have been unusually inactive. They are set to begin their pre-season schedule which begins on 12 July against Wigan Athletic with much of the same squad which needed a win on the final day of last season to secure a Champions League place.

But Fowler, who achieved legendary status across two spells at Liverpool after netting over a century of goals for the club, believes a new addition is just around the corner. "We have got to be patient because nothing too much has happened," the former England striker said, according to Sky Sports.

"We've signed Mo Salah, very good player, Jurgen has obviously been on record saying he is probably a player that we need with his pace, his goals and assists. He wasn't unbelievable at Chelsea, he didn't play much but for the last couple of years over in Italy his record speaks for itself.

"Hopefully there are going to be a few more players in but, as I said before, there are going to be a lot of clubs who are going to spend money, there are a lot of clubs who will wait until the last minute. I'm speaking as a supporter, obviously you don't want everyone to be coming last minute but I'm sure there will be a little bit of activity coming up pretty soon."

Fowler's optimism comes amid reports Klopp is calm over the lack of new additions made by Liverpool this summer, and is preferring 'quality over 'quantity' in the market. However, there remain several areas of weakness, particularly at left-back where James Milner was deployed for long periods of the campaign.

If indeed Liverpool do make their third signing of the summer in the coming days it could yet be for England international Oxlade-Chamberlain who is seemingly on the brink of leaving Arsenal. Sky Sports understand the 23-year-old will not be signing a new contract at The Emirates Stadium, with less than 12 months left to run on his current deal.

In June, The Mirror reported that Liverpool were lining up a £25m bid for the midfielder, who made just 16 Premier League starts last term. Arsene Wenger wants to keep the player at Arsenal but as one of 11 players whose deals expire next summer his future in north London appears bleak.