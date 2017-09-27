A Met Police officer has been charged with six counts of rape and one count of indecent assault following alleged attacks on a woman and two teenage girls. PC Adam Provan, 38, was remanded in custody after being charged on Tuesday (26 September).

He faces one count of indecent assault following an alleged attack in 2002 against a girl then aged 15.

He also faces two counts of rape following an alleged attack on a 16-year-old girl in 2010, and four counts of rape following an alleged attack on a 20-year-old woman in 2016.

PC Provan, who has been suspended from duty, was previously attached to the east area command unit based in the London borough of Barking and Dagenham.

He is due to appear at Barkingside Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.