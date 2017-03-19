The new head of GCHQ certainly has the right surname to write a new chapter in British-US intelligence relations which are currently under strain.

Deputy-director of MI5, Jeremy Fleming, is said to be taking over Robert Hannigan as the head of the British intelligence agency, who reportedly quit due to the pressure the job placed on his family.

In Fleming's in-tray will be to repair ties strained by claims made by the presidential press secretary, Sean Spicer, that GCHQ had helped the previous president spy on Donald Trump.

It led to US officials making an apology for repeating the claims which had been initially made on Fox News.

GCHQ issued a terse statement: "Recent allegations made by media commentator Judge Andrew Napolitano about GCHQ being asked to conduct 'wiretapping' against the then president-elect are nonsense. They are utterly ridiculous and should be ignored."

Fleming has been with MI5 for 20 years with a source telling the Sunday Times that he had a "personable style and was easy to worth with.

"Jeremy will be expected to make a trip to the US very early on to seek reassurances from our partners.

"I don't think the rubbish being uttered by the Trump camp will affect the day-to-day operational co-operation between the UK and US intelligence agencies, but it'll be important to remind our partners there that more consideration and respect need to be afforded to the intelligence communities by the Trump administration."

Meanwhile, the Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson will go to Washington this week to meet aides to Trump and senior congressional leaders.