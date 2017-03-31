Johanna Konta has become the first British woman to reach the Miami Open final after seeing off Venus Williams.

Konta, 25, came through Thursday's (30 March) gruelling semi-final to clinch a 6-4 7-5 win and seal a third successive victory over the veteran American.

She will take on Caroline Wozniacki in Saturday's final as she aims to clinch her second title at this level.

Konta secured two breaks inside the first three games of the contest as she raced into a commanding lead before Williams was able to halt her momentum. The Briton again looked the livelier of the two at the start of the second set, forcing Williams to save five break points before she finally managed a break herself to take a 3-1 lead.

Konta's resilience shone through however, breaking the former world No 1 three more times en route to a victory.

Wozniacki meanwhile booked her place in the final after seeing off second-seeded Karolina Pliskova.

"I'm going to have a tough battle on my hands," said Konta. "Caroline, she makes you work for every single point."

Roger Federer meanwhile has booked his place in the men's semi-finals for the first time since 2011 after beating 10th seed Tomas Berdych 6-2 3-6 7-6, after saving two match points.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion will now face 12th-seeded Australian Nick Kyrgios in his final four match.