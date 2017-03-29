Andy Murray's absence from Great Britain's Davis Cup quarter-final against France due to injury will not prevent him playing in an exhibition charity match against Roger Federer in Zurich 24 hours after the tie. The 29-year-old is nursing an elbow problem which forces him out of the last eight clash in Rouen on 7-9 April and may not see him compete competitively again until the Madrid Masters in May.

However, IBTimes UK understands Murray remains keen on facing Federer in The Match for Africa 3 – an event for the 18-time grand slam champion's foundation which has been moved from November to 10 April. Organisers claim all proceeds will go to the charity, which supports 275,000 children across seven countries in southern Africa and also Federer's native Switzerland, but have not confirmed whether either player will demand a fee for their appearance.

The Daily Mail understands Murray is keen to fulfil the match having secured Federer as his opponent in a charity match for Unicef, for whom he is an ambassador, in Glasgow in November. The Scot is yet to break his silence over his current elbow setback after having not played a singles match since losing to Vasek Pospisil in the Indian Wells second round, due to his withdrawal from the Miami Masters.

For the third time in the last four ties Murray was omitted from the GB Davis Cup team which will face France next week. Though the extent of his injury has yet to be revealed, brother Jamie Murray says the Wimbledon champion has been unable to practise serving due to the issue.

Though Murray will be fulfilling a charity obligation in the Swiss capital, he could provoke criticism for his decision to play the match the following day after Britain play for a place in the Davis Cup semi-finals. Captain Leon Smith has speculated that Murray could indeed return for the Monte Carlo Masters which starts the same week as the match against Federer – a full month ahead of schedule. "It would be too quick to come back, that's the reality of it," his former coach said. "Hopefully he can be back for Monte Carlo."