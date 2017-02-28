With a musical legacy as huge as her father's, Michael Jackson's brothers believe it was only a matter of time before Paris Jackson ventured into showbiz. Appearing on Good Morning Britain via video link, Tito and Jackie Jackson told hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid that "it's in their blood".

Paris – now an aspiring actress and model – as been making waves in recent months after striking out on her own after growing in her famous father's shadow. The 18-year-old starlet recently made her magazine debut on the cover of Rolling Stone, was front row at Givenchy and Dior Homme's runway shows at Paris Fashion Week, and introduced a performance by The Weeknd featuring Daft Punk at the 2017 Grammy's.

An insider told E! News that the teen "is pursuing modelling, acting and songwriting. She's going to see what kind of shape it all takes."

It seems she definitely has the support of her family. Jackie said: "I guess it's in their blood. They watched us growing up when they were young. They love the business. That's what they want to do, so go ahead and do it. That's how we look at it."

Tito added that it wasn't unusual that children want to be just like their parents.

"We have a lot of singers and actors and actresses so you can't stop a person's dreams. They see their aunts and uncles doing what they do – usually we try and be like our parents and siblings and that's what they do," he said. "I just tell them to keep their head on straight and use good judgement. That's the important thing."

The brothers, who are preparing for their upcoming world tour in support of their 50th anniversary this summer, also revealed that they had already met the newest member of the Jackson family – describing Janet's son Eissa Al Mana as "beautiful". The 50-year-old singer welcomed her first child with her billionaire businessman husband Wissam Al Mana in January.

Jackie said: "Janet had a beautiful baby boy. It's all good. Everyone's fine. Everything's great."