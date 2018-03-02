A celebrity psychic claims to have had a "fascinating" encounter with the ghost of Michael Jackson, in which the late King of Pop divulged unknown details surrounding his death.

Jackson died on 25 June 2009 from a cardiac arrest after receiving a lethal dose of the anesthetic propofol from his personal doctor, Conrad Murray. The late singer was in the midst of preparations for a series of comeback concerts at the time of death.

Speaking to Us Weekly, Tyler Henry said he connected with the Thriller hit maker during a reading for his sister, La Toya.

The 22-year-old clairvoyant who has done readings for A-listers including Boy George, Megan Fox and the Kardashian sisters revaled that he expected the iconic entertainer to "come through moonwalking" but he was subtle "just as a brother trying to connect with his sister".

According to Henry, La Toya reached out to him because she needed some closure after her brother's sudden death.

"She didn't know what exactly happened in regards to her brother's passing," Henry said. "So to get that clarification of the chronology, who was around, how that transpired, allowed her to put things to rest that she really needed to."

Henry, who is the star of TV show Hollywood Medium, went on to reveal that he had uncovered private details about Jackson, which his sibling was able to confirm.

"He really came through with a lot of messages because she had gone into the reading with a lot of questions about what exactly happened leading up to his passing," he explained. "There were actually some details that did come through that weren't public knowledge that she was able to validate that the family knew. So that's really special."

Back in 2016, La Toya said she believed the star was haunting the Jackson family mansion in Encino.

"He [the security guard] says that he hears someone tap-dancing. Michael used to do that every Sunday for two hours," she said on Good Day New York.

"It's the strangest thing because you feel something thick around you or behind you and you're wondering. You don't see anything - but you feel a presence."