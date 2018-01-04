If anything, 2017 has been one successful year for aspiring model-cum-actress Paris Jackson. Coming out of her famous father's shadows, the teenage daughter of 'King of Pop' Michael Jackson, starred as the cover girl for popular magazines – including fashion bible Vogue – making quite an impression on her fans.

Even better, as the year came to a close, the 19-year-old model has now shared a glimpse of all the famous magazine covers, which she graced this year – from the Australia edition of Vogue to Harper's Bazaar 150th Anniversary issue and the infamous Rolling Stone cover.

Stunning as always, Paris cut a refreshingly glamorous figure on her first-ever Vogue cover in the month of July, featuring in a sky-blue bralette and a flowy bottom. The budding model showcased an au naturale look for the snap while smouldering into the lenses with her bright blue eyes.

Following the blue-themed cover, Paris went for a more edgy look for Teen Vogue, this time rocking heavy kohl-rimmed eyes with a denim jacket. Asides her sartorial taste, the teenager also offered a glimpse of her gazillion tattoos in the image.

For her Harper's Bazaar magazine cover, however, the Jackson scion opted for a classier look in a deep-neck black gown featuring cut-out designs. A deep red pout and some golden danglers completed her look, as the blonde beauty struck her best pose.

While there are a couple of other big names in her kitty, Paris' most recent appearance for the first 2018 issue of Vogue Brasil is worth a mention. Clearly, the starlet was impressed as well, as she took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the January cover.

"So excited and blessed to share with you guys how I'm starting my 2018 ❄ Magazine: Vogue Brasil (January 2018)" she captioned the click.

Styled by Sonia Young & Alexandra Benenti, the first snap showed Paris decked in a multi-colour sequined crop top paired with high-waist denim. For her second look, though, the teenager went a little subtle, flaunting her flawless skin in a close-up photo.

Introducing their latest cover, the magazine shared, "It's a millennial with our feet on the ground, literally: the more than 2.3 million followers of our January cover-girl are used to seeing her barefoot, even when wearing looks from the catwalk in red starred folders."