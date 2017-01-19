A 17-year-old Michigan girl could be jailed for life after she was charged with raping a 19-year-old man at knifepoint.

Lestina Marie Smith, from Saginaw, around 100 miles north of Detroit, was arraigned on Tuesday 17 January on two felony counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Police believe that on Wednesday 11 January, Smith pulled a knife on her victim in her hometown and forced him to engage in oral and vaginal sex with her, reported MLive.com.

Under US law Smith can be named and pictured, despite her age, but her alleged victim cannot be identified due to the sexual nature of the crime.

Saginaw Police Department have released no additional details about the suspected assault, the alleged suspect, or any other details.

Smith is being held without bond at Saginaw County jail and she is due to appear at a local court on 3 February for a probable cause hearing.

If convicted of either of the two charges Smith could be handed a life sentence.