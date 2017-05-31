Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi has indicated that he is open to leaving Stamford Bridge this summer in search of greater first-team opportunities.

Batshuayi joined the Blues in a £30m ($38.7m) move from Marseille last summer but with Diego Costa and Eden Hazard rediscovering their lethal form during a title-winning campaign, the Belgium international regularly found himself on the substitutes' bench.

While it was his goal against West Bromwich Albion that sealed the title for Antonio Conte's side, he managed just one Premier League start all season – prompting speculation that a move away could beckon this summer.

West Ham United have been credited with an interest in taking the 23-year-old on loan next season following their failed attempts to sign the striker outright last year.

However, Batshuayi is relaxed over his future and happy to leave the decision down to Chelsea and Conte.

"Honestly, I am not trying to think too much [about my future]," he told Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad, as per the Evening Standard. "It will be up to the board and the coach to decide. I am the player, I go where Chelsea send me."

Five players have already left Chelsea since the end of the season, with Christian Atsu and Juan Cuadrado seeing their respective loan deals with Newcastle United and Juventus made permanent.

On Tuesday (30 May), it was confirmed teenage starlet Dominic Solanke will leave the club to join Liverpool when his current deal expires on 1 July. Second-choice goalkeeper Asmir Begovic has also moved on, joining Bournemouth for a reported fee of £10m.

John Terry, meanwhile, bid farewell to the club at the end of the season after 22 years of service.