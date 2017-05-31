Chelsea midfielder Kasey Palmer is hoping to secure a quick reunion with Huddersfield Town this summer, insisting that he would have been happy to return to the John Smith's Stadium regardless of whether or not the club managed to gain promotion to the Premier League.

The 20-year-old made 27 appearances in the Championship during the 2016-17 campaign after joining Huddersfield on a season-long loan last July, but saw his campaign interrupted by a recurring hamstring injury that led to him returning to Stamford Bridge for treatment.

Having been sidelined since February and suffered a couple of setbacks in his recovery, Palmer, who missed a two-legged play-off semi-final victory over Sheffield Wednesday, made the bench for Monday's (29 May) Wembley showpiece against Reading.

He replaced fellow Blues loanee Izzy Brown in extra-time of a goalless draw that eventually ended with David Wagner's side overcoming a 3-1 penalty shootout deficit to secure their place in the top-flight of English football for the first time in 45 years.

Palmer is now due to return to Chelsea following the end of his loan deal, although is hoping that another agreement between the two clubs can be reached once the celebrations have subsided and Huddersfield begin the serious business of planning for next season. Addressing the respective futures of Palmer and other influential loanees in Brown, Liverpool's Danny Ward and Manchester City's Aaron Mooy is likely to be of high priority for Wagner.

"Of course, I want to stay. To be part of it this season, I feel like I don't want to leave it now," Palmer told Goal. "It is unfinished work. So hopefully we can enjoy the next few days and then the talks will begin ahead of the next season.

"I think if we would have stayed in the league then I would have loved to have come back anyway. We have gone up so it is an even bigger incentive to come back so we will just see what happens over the next few weeks and take it from there."

A product of Charlton Athletic, Palmer, an England U21 international who was part of the squad that won the prestigious Toulon tournament for the first time since 1994 under Gareth Southgate last summer, joined London rivals Chelsea in 2013. He has yet to make a senior appearance for his parent club despite impressing at youth level, but was included by Guus Hiddink in the senior matchday squad for a 1-0 defeat at Swansea City in April 2016.

If a deal was reached soon for Palmer to return to Huddersfield, then he would become the sixth player to leave Chelsea this summer. John Terry is calling time on his 22-year spell with the Premier League champions, while wingers Juan Cuadrado and Christian Atsu have seen their respective loan deals with Juventus and Newcastle United converted into permanent arrangements.

It was further confirmed on Tuesday that teenage forward Dominic Solanke will join Liverpool when his current contract expires on 1 July, with the transfer fee set to be determined by a tribunal. Second-string goalkeeper Asmir Begovic has also completed his £10m ($12.8m) move to Bournemouth.