Technology giant Microsoft is blocking Windows 7 and 8.1 updates on Intel's seventh generation Core i3, i5 and i7 AMD's seventh generation processor (Bristol Ridge) and Qualcomm's 8996 processors.

While trying to scan and download updates through Windows Update, error messages appear saying, "Windows could not search for new updates" and "code 80240037 Windows Update encountered an unknown error."

As explained in Microsoft Knowledge based article the errors occur as the new processor generations require the latest Windows version. For those on Windows 7 and 8.1, Microsoft recommends updating the devices to Windows 10.

In response to the matter a Microsoft spokesperson told the Forbes, "As new silicon generations are introduced, they will require the latest Windows platform at that time for support. This enables us to focus on deep integration between Windows and the silicon while maintaining maximum reliability and compatibility with previous generations of platform and silicon".

From July onward the Intel Skylake processors will not support Windows 7 and 8, which means users will need to update to the latest operating system in order to receive further updates.

However, Microsoft did not reveal how much it would charge users of Windows 7 and 8.1 devices after the free Windows update period gets over. But users can use Windows 7 and 8.1 product keys for Windows 10 installation.

Last June Microsoft had assured users auto updates for Windows 10 will be easier to reject and not forced upon them after receiving complaints regarding the same.