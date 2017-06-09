Microsoft on Thursday, 8 June said it had signed an agreement to acquire Hexadite, a security company that uses artificial intelligence to investigate cyberattacks.

Hexadite is based in Boston, with a team of researchers are working in Tel-Aviv, Israel.

Following the completion of the acquisition, Hexadite will work as part of Microsoft's Windows and Devices Group.

Microsoft hopes the acquisition would help the company to offer support for Windows 10 customers to detect, investigate and respond to attacks on their networks using Windows Defender Advanced Threat Protection (WDATP).

Microsoft said it would strengthen its Advanced Threat Protection by adding AI based automatic investigation and remediation capabilities. With Hexadite the WDATP, which according to Microsoft is currently protecting 2 million Windows 10 devices, will include security automated remediation.

"Our vision is to deliver a new generation of security capabilities that helps our customers protect, detect and respond to the constantly evolving and ever-changing cyberthreat landscape," Terry Myerson, executive vice president, Windows and Devices Group at Microsoft said in a statement.

"Hexadite's technology and talent will augment our existing capabilities and enable our ability to add new tools and services to Microsoft's robust enterprise security offerings."

Microsoft claims Windows 10 is the most secure platform and with this acquisition, the operating system will continue to drive customers like US Department of Defense, Australian Department of Human Services, Kimberly-Clark, MARS, Crystal Group and others.

While Microsoft is yet to reveal the terms of agreement, TechCrunch states this could be a $100m (£78m) deal.