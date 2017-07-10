Miley Cyrus and fiancé Liam Hemsworth have been vociferous about their conscious lifestyle which involves adhering to a vegan diet and caring for the protection of animals.

To demonstrate her commitment, the 24-year-old singer and actress has got a vegan tattoo to show her life-long dedication to plant-based eating.

The tattoo is of the 'V' from the logo found on vegan food products and Cyrus proudly placed it on the inner part of her arm, next to an array of other inkings.

Posting two snaps of the new body art, she captioned the first: "Vegan for life".

The second picture read: "bumper stickers all over dis bentley #vegan #emu #pablowtheblowfishectttttt"

The tatt was met with a great reception from some of her 69.9m followers, with one person commenting: "Thank you for spreading the message."

A second wrote: "Love ya new tattoo! Love how awesome you are! Yes, Vegan for life! @mileycyrus "

A third added: "don't let the haters stop you from being awesome! By promoting veganism, you are helping the animals, having a healthy lifestyle and protecting the planet! You are an amazing vegan superstar and we love you! YES, VEGAN FOR LIFE! MILEY FOR LIFE! ❤"

Animal lover Cyrus often posts snaps of her beloved cats and dogs and is also against wearing fur and hunting.

Just yesterday (9 July), she posted a picture of a dog and cow's face with the words: "If you choose to eat meat .... you love PETS not ANIMALS..... #loveanimalsdonteatthem".

Hemsworth appears to be on the same wavelength as his future wife, most recently sharing a picture of the artwork for Netflix documentary What The Health.

He wrote alongside the picture: "If you care about your health, animal welfare or the planet we all live on, you must watch this documentary. If you don't care, you should still watch it. @wthfilm #whatthehealthfilm".

The couple, who have endured an on/off relationship since 2012, were reported to have called off their wedding last week.

According to Life and Style, Hemsworth is said to be overwhelmed with the stress of planning their future together, something that has prompted him to get cold feet.

Cyrus, meanwhile, is said to think that cancelling the wedding is for the best, but sources have claimed that she is "frustrated" with the Hunger Games actor.

A source said: "She desperately wants to be married. After all the effort she's made to change her ways and fit into his more traditional family, she now feels like she needs to step back and wait again."

The 27-year-old actor appeared to quash rumours of trouble in paradise, posting an adorable snap of himself and Cyrus today (10 July) with the words: "My little angel and I."