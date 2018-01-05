They say a father is their child's first hero and it seems that Mira Sorvino is definitely in agreement when it comes to defending her against the 'villains' in her life. The Oscar-winning actress has expressed her love for father Paul after the Goodfellas star threatened to kill shamed producer Harvey Weinstein for allegedly sabotaging her career after she rejected his advances.

In 2017, Weinstein was hit with a slew of allegations of sexual harassment and assault from more than 30 women including Rose McGowan, Cara Delevinge, Kate Beckinsale and Gwyneth Paltrow. The claims cast a spotlight on Hollywood's seedy underbelly and opened the floodgates for more victims of sexual assault to speak out against perpetrators.

Sorvino accused of Weinstein of blackballing her in an interview with The New Yorker, in which she detailed how he Weinstein once massaged her shoulders and showed up at her door after midnight.

She believes that although she won the Academy Award and Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in Woody Allen's Mighty Aphrodite, her career was ultimately damaged by her interactions with him.

"Harvey Weinstein derailed my career, something I suspected but was unsure. Thank you, Peter Jackson, for being honest. I'm just heartsick," she said.

When TMZ recently caught up with Paul, who is best known for playing the role of Paulie Vario in the classic 1990 gangster film, he was livid.

"He's going to go to jail. Oh yeah. That son of a b****. Good for him if he goes, because if not, he has to meet me. And I will kill the motherf***er. Real simple," Paul told the celebrity news site.

He added that had he known about his daughter's treatment, Weinstein "would not be walking. He'd be in a wheelchair."

Paul's chilling warning only garnered praise from his daughter who wrote in a post on Twitter: "My love for my father has only continued to grow since this moment. All the love in my heart!"

"He is the most loving father, the most brilliant actor, the most beautiful operatic tenor, the most talented visual artist- the wisest and most human advice giver, & best Grandpa ever!!"

Power players in Hollywood, including Kevin Spacey, Harvey Weinstein and Dustin Hoffman have since been accused of assaulting and harassing men and women.