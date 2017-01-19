The 2016 Miss Universe beauty pageant completion has officially begun in Manila, Philippines. This will be the second time when the event will be organised by WME/IMG, who acquired the Miss Universe Organization from Donald Trump in September 2015.

The Contestants:

86 contestants from around the world are participating in the 65th Miss Universe pageant.

Jaime-lee Faulkner, 27, from South Yorkshire is set to represent Great Britain in the beauty pageant. "I am really excited to represent Great Britain at Miss Universe. I have been involved in pageantry for seven years and really believe I have served an apprenticeship. I am thrilled now to have the crown of my dreams and am determined to make the most of every opportunity this year," she said.

Faulkner, who works for a local charity, has a charming personality and bubbly attitude and this might play a key role in bringing the crown home.

However, Miss Philippines remains a top favourite as she is getting most of the cheers because the event is being held in her home country. Miss Mexico and Miss Colombia have also been generating curiosity among fans.

Event details:

The pre-event activities of the coveted beauty pageant kicked off with the swimwear presentation in the island of Cebu on 17 January. However, all the participants were not able to take part in the swimwear round and only 67 candidates showed up for the round.

Apart from the swimsuit round, the contestants took part in the Miss Universe 2016 parade held in Baguio City on 18 January. The National Costume revelation show will be held on 26 January. The coronation night will be held on Monday, January 30 at the Mall of Asia (MOA) Arena.

The event will be telecast live on Fox network. The organisation is yet to declare the time of the telecast.

Rapper Flo Rida is set to perform at the glitzy show hosted by Steve Harvey and Ashley graham. Interestingly, Harvey made a blunder last year when he crowned Miss Colombia instead of Miss Philippines.

The names of the judges are yet to be announced by the Miss Universe organisation. For more updates, follow the pageant's official YouTube link.