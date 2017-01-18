Manny Gutierrez, the first male Maybelline ambassador, has been subjected to scathing criticism from a blogger over his love of makeup.

"Dads, this is why you need to be there to raise your sons," Matt Walsh wrote as he tweeted a picture of Gutierrez. The tweet raised the ire of the model's and they brought it to his notice.

The makeup artist gave an epic reply by sharing a screenshot of Walsh's tweet with some wise words: "My dad actually works for me and is SO PROUD of me, sorry bout it."

Gutierrez, who has over 3 million Instagram followers and 2 million YouTube subscribers, later shared a screenshot of his father's open letter for his haters where Manny Sr not only proclaimed his love for his son, he also stressed the importance of educating people about the LGBT community.

His message reads: "Mr Walsh, this is Manny Sr. Let me first begin by telling you that I've always been there for my son and will ALWAYS be there for him. Not only am I proud of what he has accomplished but I'm more proud of the person he has become.

"I know the words you speak are from lack of knowing anybody from the LGBT community. If you did, you would soon realise they are some of the most real and kindhearted individuals that walk this planet of ours. Going forward, I would choose your actions and words wisely. Just like you would do anything for your family, I would DO for mine. Good day Sir."

However, the father's response did not go down well with Walsh who said he won't apologise for his comment and never meant it as a personal attack on Manny's father.

"I never said 'This dude, specifically, was raised by a crappy dad,'" he wrote, and argued that there is an attempt to feminize men. "I think the behavior is disordered. I think the philosophy on gender which underlies the behavior is toxic. I think the increasing feminization of men is a symptom of a decaying culture," he added.